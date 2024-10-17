New grading system introduced for SSC and HSSC examinations

The Ministry of Education has introduced a revamped grading system for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams, shifting from numerical scores to a grade-based evaluation.

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) announced that the new system, set to begin in 2024 for grades 9 and 11, aims to enhance "fairness, transparency, and accuracy" in student assessments.

This updated policy will replace the current 7-point scale with a 10-point grading system, ranging from A++ to U, with passing marks increased from 33% to 40%. Students will receive Grade Point Averages (GPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Averages (CGPA), instead of traditional marks, with A++ indicating exceptional performance. From 2025 onwards, admissions to colleges and universities will be based solely on grades and CGPA.

The IBCC emphasized that this shift seeks to curb grade inflation, reduce competition for top marks, and provide a more accurate reflection of students' learning. Descriptive feedback will accompany student results to offer a more comprehensive assessment of their performance.

The reform has been approved by educational authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the federal capital. Adjustments in teaching methods and the introduction of grace marks will also accompany the new grading system, ensuring smoother transitions for both educators and students.