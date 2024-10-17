NIM delegation visits Paraplegic Center Peshawar

Peshawar - The participants of the 36th Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) undertook a study visit to the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to examine this unique national institution as a case study, which specializes in the rehabilitation of individuals affected by spinal cord injuries. Upon returning to the institute, participants will prepare individual reports to make national institutions self-sufficient and sustainable on this analogy.

Fifteen participants from various federal and provincial services, including the Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service, Secretariat Group, Foreign Service, Federal Board of Revenue, and PMS Group, along with two faculty members, took part in the visit, led by NIM’s Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar.

The delegation was received by the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas. During the visit, participants toured various departments, including the Orthotics Workshop, Autism Spectrum Disorder Section, Private and General Wards, and the College of Physical Medicine.

CEO Dr Ilyas briefed the delegation, explaining that despite limited resources, the Paraplegic Center provides rehabilitation services for paraplegic patients and free treatment for individuals affected by clubfoot, autism spectrum disorders, and polio. He noted that 90% of those treated come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Dr Ilyas also highlighted the College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, which offers degree programs and is involved in research activities. He emphasized the need for government support to expand similar centres across the country. The participants praised Dr Ilyas for his leadership and commended the administration as real-life heroes, recognizing the centre as a model for other institutions to follow.