No decision yet to table judicial reforms bill in NA today

ISLAMABAD - Though the President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly today, yet it has not been finalized to move constitutional package in today’s sitting. From important meeting among political bigwigs, the informed sources claiming a major breakthrough but it has yet not decided to either move the 26th constitutional amendment on Thursday or Friday.

In the available ‘order of the day’, the 26th amendment is also not mentioned in the agenda. The special committee meeting this morning before the proceedings of the National Assembly session may evolve consensus over the draft, as currently three different parties drafts under consideration.

According to the agenda of the national assembly’s proceedings, in a call-attention Zaha Wadood Farmi, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, will raise matter regarding increase in the patients of diabetes in the country especially in Islamabad, causing grave concern amongst the public. In the introduction of the bills, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will introduce a Bill further to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012 [The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024]. Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Pirzada may introduce a Bill to provide for establishment of Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority [The Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2024].

The current national assembly session may not continue till next week, as the main purpose is to approve the constitutional amendment package with two thirds majority.