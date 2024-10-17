Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

No decision yet to table judicial reforms bill in NA today

Javaid-ur-Rahman
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Though the President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly today, yet it has not been finalized to move constitutional package in today’s sitting. From important meeting among political bigwigs, the informed sources claiming a major breakthrough but it has yet not decided to either move the 26th constitutional amendment on Thursday or Friday.

In the available ‘order of the day’, the 26th amendment is also not mentioned in the agenda. The special committee meeting this morning before the proceedings of the National Assembly session may evolve consensus over the draft, as currently three different parties drafts under consideration.

According to the agenda of the national assembly’s proceedings, in a call-attention Zaha Wadood Farmi, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, will raise matter regarding increase in the patients of diabetes in the country especially in Islamabad, causing grave concern amongst the public. In the introduction of the bills, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will introduce a Bill further to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012 [The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024]. Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Pirzada may introduce a Bill to provide for establishment of Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority [The Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2024].

AI education to fuel innovation, drive economic growth in Pakistan

The current national assembly session may not continue till next week, as the main purpose is to approve the constitutional amendment package with two thirds majority.

Tags:

Javaid-ur-Rahman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024