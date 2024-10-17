No formal complaint filed in private college student case: DIG

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has stated that no formal complaint has been lodged regarding the recent case involving a private college student, as the incident has been found to be a fabricated story.

Speaking on a news channel program on Wednesday night, the DIG clarified that the "rumor" spread on social media on October 10 had not led to any official complaints.

"When police approached the college management on Saturday, they were unaware of the alleged incident. They also confirmed that the security guard, who had been named as the suspect, was on leave and had traveled to his hometown in Sargodha," said DIG Kamran.

The police later interrogated the guard, who denied any knowledge of the event.

To date, no complainant has come forward, and investigations have revealed no victims. Police have checked records from both public and private hospitals but have found no one linked to the alleged incident, according to DIG Kamran.

“We have found no victim, and students have not reported anything related to the incident,” he further explained.

He also revealed that the FIA is investigating the origins of the social media pages that initially spread the rumor.

DIG Kamran added that police had recovered petrol bombs from the students, and several motorcycles were set on fire. He noted that the students were not behind the protest, which was reportedly instigated by outsiders.

The videos of the incident have been sent for forensic analysis, and DIG Kamran assured that those responsible will be held accountable.