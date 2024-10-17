Pakistan introduces new grading system for SSC, HSSC exams

As per objectives of grading system it will control grading inflation, minimize competition for maximum marks and ensure accurate reflection of student learning and achievement.

ISLAMABAD - The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has introduced a new grading system for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations, aiming to promote fairness, transparency, and accuracy in student evaluation.

Sharing the details of key features of the new grading system, IBCC said that it will be a 10-point grading system (A++, A+, A, B++, B+, B, C, D, E, U) replaces the 7-point system (A-1, A, B, C, D, E, F). However, passing marks increased to 40% from 33%, while grades and grade points reported instead of absolute scores. IBCC further said that grade points calculate Grade Point Average (GPA) and Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). As per objectives of the grading system it will control grading inflation, minimize competition for maximum marks, and ensure accurate reflection of student learning and achievement. The phased introduction starting from the 2024 academic year. It will be applicable to grades 9 (SSC) and 11 (HSSC) initially. However universities will consider both old and new grading systems during admissions for 2024-2025. Meanwhile from 2025, colleges and universities will refer to CGPA and grades only. As per the impact of the new grading system, it will be increased difficulty level to pass examinations, while grace marks policy introduced to support students. Similarly, teaching practices may require adjustments and students will receive descriptive feedback. The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) have been informed. The examination boards to explain the new grading system on result slips. This reform aims to enhance the credibility and reliability of Pakistan’s education system, providing a more accurate assessment of student performance. It is also informed that Federal, Sindh, Baluchistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan have notified new grading policy.