Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan vow to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kyr­gyzstan have vowed to en­hance bilateral trade, which is currently valued at $8.63 million. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema welcomed Daniiar Amangeldiev, Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Re­public, and his delegation for a productive bilateral meeting. This gathering underscores the enduring friendship and partner­ship between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. The minister expressed appreciation for the Kyrgyz delegation’s participation in the 23rd Council of Heads of Govern­ment meeting of the Shang­hai Cooperation Organiza­tion (SCO) in Islamabad. During the discussions, both sides recognized the significant potential for in­creasing trade, currently valued at USD 8.63 million. The minister highlighted the need to enhance trade figures and address the ex­isting trade imbalance. The minister acknowledged the productive outcomes of the 4th Session of the Pak-Kyrgyz Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) held in November 2023 and reaf­firmed Pakistan’s commit­ment to following up on these agreements. More­over, various sectors for mutual cooperation were discussed, including trade, agriculture, energy, mining, digital development, tour­ism, health, banking, and education. Federal Minister Ahad Cheema also empha­sized on the importance of convening Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to foster collaboration in key sec­tors such as agriculture and trade. The minister ex­pressed eagerness to host the upcoming 5th Session of the IGC in Islamabad and reiterated Pakistan’s dedi­cation to strengthening ties through this mechanism. The meeting also focused on finalizing the ‘Transit Trade Agreement’ and re­lated MoUs for cooperation in agriculture and trade. This fruitful discussion marks a significant step forward in enhancing eco­nomic ties between Paki­stan and Kyrgyz Republic, reflecting a shared commit­ment to collaboration and mutual growth.