Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan vow to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have vowed to enhance bilateral trade, which is currently valued at $8.63 million. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema welcomed Daniiar Amangeldiev, Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, and his delegation for a productive bilateral meeting. This gathering underscores the enduring friendship and partnership between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. The minister expressed appreciation for the Kyrgyz delegation’s participation in the 23rd Council of Heads of Government meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad. During the discussions, both sides recognized the significant potential for increasing trade, currently valued at USD 8.63 million. The minister highlighted the need to enhance trade figures and address the existing trade imbalance. The minister acknowledged the productive outcomes of the 4th Session of the Pak-Kyrgyz Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) held in November 2023 and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to following up on these agreements. Moreover, various sectors for mutual cooperation were discussed, including trade, agriculture, energy, mining, digital development, tourism, health, banking, and education. Federal Minister Ahad Cheema also emphasized on the importance of convening Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to foster collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture and trade. The minister expressed eagerness to host the upcoming 5th Session of the IGC in Islamabad and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening ties through this mechanism. The meeting also focused on finalizing the ‘Transit Trade Agreement’ and related MoUs for cooperation in agriculture and trade. This fruitful discussion marks a significant step forward in enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic, reflecting a shared commitment to collaboration and mutual growth.