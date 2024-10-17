Pakistan, Mongolia agree to form Joint Ministerial Commission

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said he looks forward to working closely with his counterpart of Mongolia, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, in the days ahead to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed these view while talking to Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on the margins of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed his counterpart of Mongolia and noted that his visit marked a new chapter in the history of bilateral relationship, defined by mutual respect, goodwill and amity.

Shehbaz Sharif also felicitated him on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Mongolia.

The Prime Minister suggested that both Pakistan and Mongolia should explore new avenues of mutually advantageous cooperation with a particular focus on trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and connections.

He offered the Mongolian side to send civil servants to training institutions of Pakistan.

He also proposed to declare 2025 as the year of Pakistan Mongolia Friendship year for bolstering the brotherly ties among the two countries.

On the occasion, the Mongolian Prime Minister felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on successful conduct of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting. He also appreciated Pakistan's leadership role as the Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

The Mongolian Prime Minister reciprocated that Mongolia shares Pakistan's desire to build stronger and closer bilateral relations through joint efforts and collaboration.

Both the leaders agreed on forming a Joint Ministerial Commission to enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture and mining sectors.

Establishment of an inter-parliamentary union was also agreed in the meeting to expand the parliamentary relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Mongolian Prime Minister planted a sapling in the lawn of the Prime Minister's House.