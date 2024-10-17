Thursday, October 17, 2024
Pakistan to witness third supermoon of the year today

4:09 PM | October 17, 2024
Pakistan is set to witness its third supermoon of the year today, offering a stunning celestial display after sunset. The supermoon will be visible starting from 4:26 pm, providing a spectacular view for observers in the evening.

At this time, the Moon will be at its closest distance to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. This phenomenon can also be observed in other parts of the world, including New Zealand, Japan, and Australia.

Astronomers explain that the supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit brings it closer to Earth, making it shine about 14% more brightly and appear 7% larger. The next supermoon is expected to grace the skies on November 15.

Occasionally, two full moons occur in a single lunar month. When this happens, the second one is called a Blue Moon, adding another layer of intrigue to the lunar calendar.

