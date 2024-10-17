Pakistan women's falls 5-2 to India in SAFF Women's Championship 2024 opener

The Pakistan women's football team faced a challenging defeat against arch-rivals India, ending the match with a final score of 5-2 in the exciting opener of the 's Championship 2024 at the Dasharath Stadium.

India's Grace Dangmei was a standout performer, scoring two crucial goals to set the tone for her team. She received strong support from teammates Manisha Kalyan, Bala Devi, and Jyoti Chauhan, who each contributed one goal to India's tally.

Despite the setback, the Pakistani team showed resilience and determination. Suha Hirani scored the team's first goal in the extra time of the first half, sparking hopes of a comeback.

Just after the break, Kayla Siddiqui added another goal in the 47th minute, narrowing the deficit to 5-2. However, the women in green were unable to convert further opportunities and ultimately lost the match.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan women's team will prepare to face Bangladesh in their second match on October 20.