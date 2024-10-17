PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

Pakistan's first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT-MM1, has successfully become operational with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), marking a significant achievement in the country's space and digital development.

The satellite’s operational status is expected to revolutionize Pakistan’s communication infrastructure, benefiting numerous IT sectors. PAKSAT-MM1 will offer services such as television broadcasting, internet for communities, and tele-education, fostering growth in local industries.

Additionally, it aims to expand internet connectivity to remote areas, aligning with the government's Digital Pakistan initiative.

Pakistan has also made notable progress in the United Nations E-Governance Development Index, improving by 14 places to rank 136th in 2023, compared to 150th in 2022.

Launched by the Pakistan National Space Agency (SUPARCO) on May 30, the country’s second communications satellite, PAKSAT-MM1, reached orbit on June 5. Positioned at an altitude of 38,786 km, the satellite orbits at 38.2 degrees East.

Weighing five tonnes, PAKSAT-MM1 is equipped with advanced communication technology, enabling high-speed internet services. According to a SUPARCO spokesperson, the satellite's solar panels are now fully functional, and various tests will be conducted to ensure its optimal performance in orbit.