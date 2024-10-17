Thursday, October 17, 2024
Past in Perspective

“In every work of genius, we recognise our own rejected thoughts; they come back to us with a certain alienated majesty.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

Past in Perspective
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The ancient city of Petra, nestled amidst the rugged desert canyons of southern Jordan, stands as a mesmerising testament to human ingenuity and architectural prowess. Carved into rose-red cliffs by the Nabataeans over two millennia ago, Petra is renowned for its intricate rock-cut facades, the most iconic being the Treasury (Al-Khazneh). This archaeological marvel served as a crucial crossroads for trade routes, flourishing as a bustling city with temples, tombs, and dwellings. The Siq, a narrow gorge leading to Petra, adds an air of mystery before revealing the stunning structures within. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, Petra remains an evocative symbol of Jordan’s rich history and cultural heritage.

