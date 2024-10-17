PFA seizes3,200 kg expiredconfectionery items

MULTAN - In an effort to safeguard public health, the Pun­jab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its campaign against expired food products. Acting on the spe­cial directions of PFA Director General Muham­mad Asim Javed, the Food Safety team conducted a raid on a warehouse near Bismillah Chowk, At­tock pump, seizing 3,200 kilograms of expired confectionery items. During the inspection, vari­ous expired products, including chocolates and biscuits, were recovered. The unsafe food items were reportedly intended for distribution to local grocery stores. All seized items were immediately destroyed on-site to prevent them from reaching consumers, and a heavy fine of Rs. 50,000 was im­posed on the warehouse owners. DG Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized the importance of checking expiry date while pur­chasing food items and urged the public to remain vigilant. He also encouraged citizens to report any incidents of expired food being sold by contacting the Punjab Food Authority’s helpline at 1223.

NEW NADRA CENTRE SET UP INSHER SHAH ADHIWALA

Another Nadra center was setup at Sher Shah Ad­hiwala here on Wednesday. Pakistan People’s Party Leader, Member National Assembly (NA-157),Syed Ali Kasim Gillani, inaugurated the new Nadra office. According to the spokesperson, locals of four union councils would get benefit as they had to travel far to Katcheri Chowk office. The newly constructed Nadra Centre will operate in one shift - from 8 AM till 3 PM,he said. The centre will provide a total of five operational counters,air conditioned halls, proper seating arrangements, and parking facilities for the visitors, the spokesperson concluded.

SOS CHILDREN JOIN OFFICIALS TO DEVELOP 300 FRUIT PLANTS ORCHARD

Children from the SOS Village joined hands with the administration and planted 300 fruit plants to develop an orchard near a Miyawaki forest at Qasim Fort mound under the supervision of com­missioner Multan division Maryam Khan, here on Wednesday. The green initiative materialised with the cooperation of a noted philanthropist Azhar Baloch. Speaking on the occasion, commissioner said that plantation in cities serve as oxygen pock­ets and added that Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been assigned the task of developing Miyawaki forests in Multan. She said that local fruit trees would be planted at important locations in the city to make fruit accessible to all, reduce at­mospheric temperature to bring overall improve­ment to environment. DG PHA Asif Rauf said that Miyawaki forests would serve as lungs of the city and help tackle environmental pollution problem. Azhar Baloch said that every individual must plant and nurture at least one tree pleading that provid­ing a pollution free environment to coming gen­eration was a collective responsibility.