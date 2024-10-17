PGC’s Crisis

It appears that the media frenzy surrounding the alleged rape on the premises of a Punjab Group of Colleges campus is finally settling. Following direct intervention by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other members of the Punjab government, it has emerged that this case may have been a result of fake news, amplified in today’s interconnected world. This incident, which rapidly gained traction, especially among students, has now been clarified.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz deserves commendation for personally addressing the issue, demonstrating her commitment to resolving such sensitive matters, particularly from a gendered perspective. Her involvement has reassured many women across the province that such concerns are being taken seriously at the highest levels of government.

That said, the handling of the incident by both the Punjab Group administration and the Punjab police left much to be desired. The administration sought to quash the protests with threats and police involvement, treating the situation as though it were a rebellion. The police, in turn, responded as they would against hardened protesters, though in this case, the demonstrators were teenage girls and boys. This insensitivity to the nature of the allegations and the emotional state of those involved only escalated the problem.

This incident should serve as a lesson for both the Punjab government and the Punjab Group of Colleges administration: listening to protesters is as important, if not more so, than maintaining order for its own sake. Without the swift intervention of the Chief Minister, the situation could have spiralled further out of control. It is the responsibility of both schools and the police to protect women, especially young women, from societal dangers. Hopefully, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will now work to instil this sensitivity within the education and police departments, ensuring better handling of such issues in the future.