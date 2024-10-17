Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM, President discuss constitutional amendments as coalition backs away from proposal for constitutional courts

PM, President discuss constitutional amendments as coalition backs away from proposal for constitutional courts
Web Desk
7:59 PM | October 17, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari at the President's House on Thursday to discuss proposed constitutional amendments and the ongoing political situation.

The meeting follows the decision by PML-N and PPP to withdraw their proposal for constitutional courts.

Instead, coalition parties, along with JUI-F, reached a consensus on forming a constitutional bench.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will consult PTI on a joint draft for the 26th Amendment, nearing the amendment’s finalization.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024