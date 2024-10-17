PM, President discuss constitutional amendments as coalition backs away from proposal for constitutional courts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari at the President's House on Thursday to discuss proposed constitutional amendments and the ongoing political situation.
The meeting follows the decision by PML-N and PPP to withdraw their proposal for constitutional courts.
Instead, coalition parties, along with JUI-F, reached a consensus on forming a constitutional bench.
JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will consult PTI on a joint draft for the 26th Amendment, nearing the amendment’s finalization.