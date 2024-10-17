PM reaffirms commitment to poverty eradication on International Day

Prime Minister of Pakistan, in his message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to eliminating poverty and ensuring a more equitable society where opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of background or circumstances.

The Prime Minister emphasized that eradicating poverty is not only a moral obligation but also essential for sustainable development and global peace. He highlighted Pakistan's efforts through various social safety net initiatives, aimed at providing relief to vulnerable populations and creating long-term economic empowerment. Programs like the PM Youth Business and Agriculture Loans, Digi-Skills training, and the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund were cited as key to transforming lives and offering sustainable pathways out of poverty.

Amid global challenges, including inflation and economic uncertainty, the Prime Minister assured that the government remains dedicated to making life more affordable for the people of Pakistan by addressing food security, housing, and economic resilience.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially poverty eradication, and praised the contributions of women in the country’s economic and social progress.

In his message, he extended appreciation to all those working tirelessly to eradicate poverty, both in Pakistan and globally, encouraging collective efforts to create a more prosperous, inclusive future for all.