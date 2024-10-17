PML-N, PPP withdraw support for establishment of constitutional courts

A major development has emerged in the discussions surrounding the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have retracted their previous position advocating for the establishment of constitutional courts.

According to insiders, a special parliamentary committee has achieved consensus among the ruling coalition and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) on the creation of a constitutional bench.

Sources further revealed that the government and JUI have agreed to consult the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a unified draft, which Maulana Fazlur Rehman will present to PTI leadership for further deliberation.