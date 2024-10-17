Police encounter kills two attackers in Mardan

Peshawar - At least two attackers were killed during a police encounter in Mardan district, according to DSP Asiq Hussain. He stated that a police party from Choori police station was en route for a raid when unknown motorcyclists intercepted their van and opened fire on the police. In the ensuing exchange of fire, both attackers were killed. A police official and a pedestrian also sustained bullet injuries during the incident. The identity and motive of the attackers remain unknown. The DSP confirmed that an investigation has begun to determine the attackers’ identities and their origin.