Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

President for boosting economic coop with Turkmenistan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov calls on President Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President for boosting economic coop with Turkmenistan
Our Staff Reporter
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD   -  President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the importance of increasing economic cooperation and business-to-business relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He also called for greater linkages between the stock exchanges of the two brotherly countries to improve economic cooperation.  

The President expressed these views while talking to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, who along with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Turkmenistan, which were based on common values, religion and culture. He called for working together for the shared prosperity and stability in the region and the betterment of the people of Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

AI education to fuel innovation, drive economic growth in Pakistan

The President also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the early completion of the TAPI Gas pipeline project, adding that the project would greatly help in the economic development of the two countries.

Rashid Meredov thanked the President for participation in the International Forum on the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Magtymguli Faragi in Ashgabat, saying that it was a great gesture of respect for the Turkmen people. He also conveyed the special greetings of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to President Asif Ali Zardari.

The President thanked the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers/Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, for his participation in the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held in Islamabad.

SCO summit renews pledge to peaceful coop, economic growth

The President also thanked the Turkmenistan government for its warm hospitality extended to him during his visit to Ashgabat.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024