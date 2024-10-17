Price control magistrates tasked to monitor ghee, oil prices

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the district price control magistrates to monitor ghee and oil prices in open market in addition to other items.

Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Wednesday, he or­dered for connecting all re­tail shops with Geo-Tag for effective monitoring.

The DC directed the mag­istrates personally to visit the reported shops where violation of price list is being committed and im­posed fines on retailers.

He cleared that there is no compromise on govern­ment rates’ violations in the market as relief of efforts and hard work of magis­trates should be passed onto consumers.

THREE DACOITS HELD

The Sargodha Road po­lice held three dacoits in­cluding a ring leader during the last 12 hours.

A police report said here Wednesday that the ac­cused identified as Adnan Munir, Akash Akmal and Sajan were present at their hideout when a police team raided. Police arrested them and recovered looted booty over Rs 500,000, in­cluding cash, cell phones, goats and weapons.

The accused during in­terrogation confessed be­fore police for committing crimes in the police limits.

NINE POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) task teams nabbed nine power pilferers during a crack­down here on Wednesday.

The teams raided and arrested-- Muhammad Shehbaz, Akbar, Akram ,Yasir, Bashir, Usman Ali, Rabnawaz,Imran Haider and Rafaqat Ali. Police concerned registered sep­arate cases.