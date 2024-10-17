Price control magistrates tasked to monitor ghee, oil prices

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the district price control magistrates to monitor ghee and oil prices in open market in addition to other items.
Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Wednesday, he ordered for connecting all retail shops with Geo-Tag for effective monitoring.
The DC directed the magistrates personally to visit the reported shops where violation of price list is being committed and imposed fines on retailers.
He cleared that there is no compromise on government rates’ violations in the market as relief of efforts and hard work of magistrates should be passed onto consumers.
THREE DACOITS HELD
The Sargodha Road police held three dacoits including a ring leader during the last 12 hours.
A police report said here Wednesday that the accused identified as Adnan Munir, Akash Akmal and Sajan were present at their hideout when a police team raided. Police arrested them and recovered looted booty over Rs 500,000, including cash, cell phones, goats and weapons.
The accused during interrogation confessed before police for committing crimes in the police limits.
NINE POWER PILFERERS BOOKED
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task teams nabbed nine power pilferers during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
The teams raided and arrested-- Muhammad Shehbaz, Akbar, Akram ,Yasir, Bashir, Usman Ali, Rabnawaz,Imran Haider and Rafaqat Ali. Police concerned registered separate cases.