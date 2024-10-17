Thursday, October 17, 2024
PSX stays bullish, gains 365 points

NEWS WIRE
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) contin­ued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 365.32 more points, a pos­itive change of 0.43 per­cent, closing at 86,205.66 points against 85,840.34 points on the last trading day. A total of 474,333,405 shares were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 422,107,359 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.942 billion against Rs24.467 billion on the last trading day. As many as 445 com­panies transacted their shares in the stock mar­ket, 227 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 68 companies re­mained unchanged.

