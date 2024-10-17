Thursday, October 17, 2024
PTI chairman condemns government's tactics over constitutional amendment

Web Desk
2:31 PM | October 17, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Thursday strongly criticized the government's approach towards introducing a constitutional amendment, accusing it of coercive tactics. Speaking to the media, Gohar condemned the abduction of PTI leader Zain Qureshi’s wife, labeling it as an attempt to force PTI into compliance.

Gohar warned the government that such measures were undermining the rule of law and constitutional supremacy, stating, “If you want to legislate using these means, we will refrain from parliamentary discussions on the amendment.”

He also clarified PTI's position, indicating that the party had informed the ruling coalition that any decision on the amendment would follow consultations with PTI founder Imran Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Gohar emphasized that legislation should be based on individual conscience and independent decision-making, not dictated by political pressure or numerical advantage.

