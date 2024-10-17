Thursday, October 17, 2024
PTI to launch legal, political resistance against 'Illegitimate' constitutional amendment, says Barrister Saif

PTI to launch legal, political resistance against 'Illegitimate' constitutional amendment, says Barrister Saif

Web Desk

3:47 PM | October 17, 2024
Web Desk
3:47 PM | October 17, 2024
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Information Advisor Barrister Saif announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will pursue both legal and political avenues to oppose a proposed constitutional amendment, which he labeled a secretive attempt by the "illegitimate" government to alter the constitution without public input.

Speaking on Thursday, Saif referred to the ruling coalition as a "Form 47 fake government" and accused it of undermining democracy in Pakistan. He vowed that PTI leadership and supporters would fiercely resist any efforts to subvert the constitution under the guise of the upcoming SCO summit.

Saif also criticized the Sharif family for using state power to maintain control and condemned the alleged abduction of PTI member Zain Qureshi's wife, calling it an "unprecedented act of fascism." Additionally, he accused the government of suppressing human rights by detaining PTI founder Imran Khan on false charges and restricting his visitors in violation of basic rights.

