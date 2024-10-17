Thursday, October 17, 2024
PTI to stage nationwide protests demanding release of Imran Khan tomorrow

Web Desk
6:01 PM | October 17, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold massive protests across the country on Friday, demanding the release of party founder Imran Khan and other detained workers.

In a message to PTI supporters, Gandapur stated that protests would begin after Friday prayers, expressing frustration over being denied access to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

He also emphasized that the protests would target the government's proposed constitutional amendment, vowing to protect the constitution "at any cost."

