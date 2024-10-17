PTI to stage nationwide protests demanding release of Imran Khan tomorrow

announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold massive protests across the country on Friday, demanding the release of party founder Imran Khan and other detained workers.

In a message to PTI supporters, Gandapur stated that protests would begin after Friday prayers, expressing frustration over being denied access to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

He also emphasized that the protests would target the government's proposed constitutional amendment, vowing to protect the constitution "at any cost."