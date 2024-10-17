Public-private dialogue boosts women entrepreneurship

PESHAWAR - Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Charsadda and Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) organized a Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) to discuss challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs. The event included WCCI President, executive council members, district administration representatives, and officials from various sectors.
The dialogue aimed to identify barriers hindering women entrepreneurs in Charsadda and propose practical solutions. It fostered networking and support for women-owned businesses. Ms. Mahvish Ayub, Head of Strategy at the National Incubation Center (NIC), emphasized the importance of collaboration and presented NIC’s resources, including training programs and business development services.
Rashid Aman, Provincial Chief of SMEDA, discussed development needs for Start-Ups and SMEs, highlighting policy gaps affecting growth. He stressed the need for reforms to support local trade and international partnerships. Mossarat Qadeem, CEO of PAIMAN, and Ms. Tania Saleem, WCCI President, recommended a session to explore growth strategies for women entrepreneurs. Ms. Saleem noted the importance of empowering women to independently choose their representatives.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehbaz Khattak briefed participants on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Policy 2030, focusing on improving access to markets and services for women-led businesses. He announced plans to provide office space for WCCI and a women-led business expo in November 2024. The dialogue concluded with appreciation for the district administration’s support for women entrepreneurs.