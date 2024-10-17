Punjab government to introduce Middle-Tech, Matric-Tech programs

MULTAN - The Punjab government is working on a plan to launch ‘Middle-Tech’ and ‘Matric-Tech’, programmes in schools to equip students with practical knowledge alongside their academic studies. According to official sources, the government is taking important steps to improve education system by introducing new programs that would integrate technical skills with traditional education and also im­prove enrollement.

A senior official in the Education Department talking to APP main­tained, this approach is expected to not only increase enrollment but also make education more relevant and beneficial for students in the long run.

Speaking about the initiative, the of­ficial explained that the “Middle-Tech” program would target students at the middle school level, while the “Mat­ric-Tech” program would be geared towards those pursuing their matric­ulation. Both programs are designed to introduce technical and vocational training at an early stage, helping students acquire essential skills that will prepare them for future employ­ment opportunities. “Education must evolve to meet the changing demands of the job market,” said the senior official. “By incorporating technical skills into the curriculum, we are en­suring that students are better pre­pared for the workforce, especially in areas where traditional education is not considered enough.”

The official highlighted that the cur­riculum for these programs would be designed to meet the specific needs of different regions. For example, in agri­cultural hubs like Multan, the curricu­lum would include subjects related to cotton and mango farming, which are vital to the local economy. Simi­larly, in areas with tourism potential, students would be offered courses re­lated to the tourism industry, such as hospitality and travel management.

“This is not just about increasing enrollment but about making educa­tion more meaningful for students. When they see the practical applica­tion of their education in their daily lives, it becomes more valuable,” the official said. The idea of connecting traditional education with practical skills and trades is expected to ad­dress a long-standing issue in the education system— the gap between what students learn in school and the skills needed in the workforce. By of­fering programs like “Middle-Tech” and “Matric-Tech,” the government hopes to bridge that gap, providing students with a well-rounded educa­tion that can lead to immediate job opportunities or further specialized training, he stated.

In addition to boosting enrollment, the official pointed out that these pro­grams would likely contribute to re­ducing the dropout rate, particularly in rural areas where many students leave school due to a lack of inter­est or perceived relevance. “We are confident that by making education more practical and region-specific, we will see a positive impact on stu­dent retention. This is a crucial step in ensuring that our education system remains competitive and aligned with the needs of the modern world,” the official added. The Punjab govern­ment plans to roll out these programs gradually, starting with a pilot phase in selected districts before expanding them province-wide. If successful, the “Middle-Tech” and “Matric-Tech” pro­grams could serve as a model for oth­er provinces, setting a new standard for education reform in Pakistan.