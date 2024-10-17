Thursday, October 17, 2024
Punjab imposes section 144, closes colleges, universities tomorrow

Web Desk
8:41 PM | October 17, 2024
The Punjab government has announced a holiday for all public and private universities and colleges on Friday, October 18, as per an official notification issued on Thursday.

The government has also imposed Section 144 across the province for two days, October 18 and 19, banning all protests and rallies.

The decision aims to maintain law and order following widespread protests triggered by the alleged rape of a college student in Lahore, which has led to demonstrations across the province.

The government stated that the measures are in place to protect human lives and property amid the unrest.

