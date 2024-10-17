Rally held to educate people about early detection of breast cancer

LARKANA - Chandka Medical Hospital Larkana on Wednesday marked World Breast Cancer Day with a rally and awareness campaign to educate people about the importance of early detection, treatment, and prevention of breast cancer.

A rally was taken out from CMC Hospital, led by Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Niaz Hussain Dahar alongwith AMS Dr Mukhtar Dhamraha, Dr Rabeel Noonari and Incharge of cancer ward Dr Mishal Jatoi.

Addressing the rally, Dr Niaz Hussain Dahar said that every year in October World Breast Cancer Day is observed worldwide. He said that the main objective of this campaign is to create awareness among women so that life can be saved by early detection of the disease.

He said that symptoms of breast cancer include a lump or swelling in the breast or pain that may be painless, a lump in the breast or armpit, a change in the shape or size of the breast, dry skin, contact the doctor immediately.