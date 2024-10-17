Rawalpindi student protests turn violent; over 200 arrested

More than 200 students were arrested in Rawalpindi after violent protests broke out against the alleged rape of a college student, an accusation the Punjab government has strongly denied. The demonstrations, which turned destructive, saw students vandalizing a hostel and pelting stones at a college building in Dhoke Gangal. Police responded with tear gas, safely evacuating trapped teachers and staff members.

The protests are part of a larger wave of unrest across Punjab, fueled by rape allegations that gained traction on social media. In the past week, violent protests have injured over two dozen people, including police officers, in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz condemned the spread of "fake news" and vowed to take strong action against those responsible for inciting violence. She criticized opposition parties, accusing them of using the issue to mislead students and create chaos.

In Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar confirmed the arrests and emphasized that the situation was under control. Elite Force units were deployed to maintain peace, and additional police forces were stationed outside educational institutions.

The protests have raised concerns about social media's role in fueling unrest. Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran stated that the students were being misled by specific social media accounts, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) now investigating the origins of these pages.

The Punjab government reiterated that the high-level committee’s report confirmed no rape had occurred, and the girl's injuries were sustained at home. Despite the government's firm denials, the unrest continues to escalate across the province.