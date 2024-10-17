Rising stars dominate Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE - The Aitchison College Ju­nior Tennis Championship 2024 continued with thrill­ing matches in the pre-quar­terfinals at Aitchison College, Mall Road, Lahore. Top per­formances were delivered in both the boys U-18 and boys U-14 categories, with Asad Zaman standing out as a key player. In the boys U-18 singles pre-quarterfinals, Asad show­cased his dominance, defeating Abdullah Yousaf 6-0, 6-1. Meanwhile, Mu­hammad Salaar beat Abdul Basit 6-2, 6-3, and Husnain Ali Riz­wan secured a 6-2, 6-2 win over Kashan Tariq. Other notable results include Yafat Nadeem’s emphatic 6-0, 6-1 win over­Hanzla Anwar, and Abu Bakar Talha’s commanding 6-2, 6-0 win over M Ya­hya. Haider Ali Riz­wan beat Hassan Usmani 6-4, 6-3 and Nabeel Qa­yum beat Inam Qadir 6-3, 6-2. In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Has­san Usmani beat Aryaan Hassan 4-0, 4-0, Syed Ma­had Shehzad beat M Muaz 5-3, 4-2, Ruhab Faisal beat Haroon Arif 4-0, 4-0, Razik Sultan beat Zohaib Amjad 4-0, 4-0, M Junaid beat M Awais 4-2, 4-2, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Umar Ali 4-0, 4-2 and Umer Jawad beat Zayd Man­soor 4-0, 4-0. In the boys U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Hamza Khan 4-0, 4-0, Ohad Mustafa beat Musta­fa Uzair 4-2, 4-2, M Junaid beat Salman Pirzada 5-4, 5-3, M Ayan beat Romail Shahid 4-0, 4-0, M Arsh beat Shafay Iqbal 4-0, 4-0, M Muaz beat Mustafa Zia 4-0, 4-0 and Ibraheem Hus­sain Gill beat Zayd Mansoor 0-4, 4-2, 4-2.