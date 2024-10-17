Ruling coalition to present 26th constitutional amendment in senate tomorrow: Senator Irfan Siddiqui confirms

The ruling coalition has decided to introduce the 26th Constitutional Amendment in the Senate tomorrow, as confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday. During a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for government senators, the proposed amendment was discussed.

Senator Siddiqui revealed that the prime minister updated the senators on conversations with other party leaders about the amendment. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also provided a detailed briefing on the draft.

A federal cabinet meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, where the 26th Amendment is expected to be approved before being presented to both the Senate and National Assembly.

PML-N and PPP have withdrawn their support for establishing a federal constitutional court, focusing instead on forming constitutional benches after consultations with coalition parties and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).