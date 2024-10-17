Sajid Khan’s late strikes rattle England after Duckett’s century in Multan Test

LAHORE - Sajid Khan’s four-wicket haul, including three crucial late blows, turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor on Day 2 of the second Test in Multan. England finished the day at 239-6 in 53 overs, still trailing by 127 runs, after Ben Duckett’s magnificent century had earlier anchored their innings.

In response to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 366, England started confidently with an opening stand of 73 between Zak Crawley (27) and Duckett. Duckett led the charge with a brilliant knock of 114 from 129 balls, hitting 16 boundaries, but England faltered late in the day as Sajid and Noman Ali dismantled their middle order, leaving England struggling at stumps.

Sajid’s key breakthrough came when he bowled Joe Root (34) with a sharp delivery. Soon after, Duckett edged a turning ball to first slip, and Sajid followed that up by dismissing Harry Brook (9) in the same over, reducing England from 211-2 to 225-6 in a dramatic collapse. Noman Ali also chipped in by removing Ben Stokes (0), leaving England’s lower order under immense pressure.Jamie Smith (12 not out) and Brydon Carse (2 not out) managed to survive the remaining overs, but Pakistan will feel in control heading into Day 3.

Earlier, Pakistan added 107 runs for five wickets to their overnight score of 259-5, off 33.3 overs as Mohammad Rizwan (41, 97b, 5x4s) departed in the third over of the morning. Valuable contributions from Aamir Jamal (37, 69b, 4x4s), Noman Ali (32, 61b, 5x4s) and Salman Ali Agha (31, 53b, 5x4s) as Pakistan went past the 350-run mark.

Jamal also put on 38 runs for seventh-wicket with Salman and 49 runs for the ninth wicket with Noman to frustrate England’s bowlers before they wrapped up Pakistan’s first innings in 123.3 overs. Jack Leach was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged four wickets while Brydon Carse picked up three wickets. Matthew Potts and Shoaib Bashir had two and one wicket to their names respectively.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN: 366 all out in 123.3 overs (Kamran Ghulam 118, Saim Ayub 77, Mohammad Rizwan 41, Aamir Jamal 37, Noman Ali 32, Salman Ali Agha 31; Jack Leach 4-114, Brydon Carse 3-50) vs ENGLAND: 239-6 in 53 overs (Ben Duckett 114, Joe Root 34, Ollie Pope 29, Zak Crawley 27, Jamie Smith 12 not out; Sajid Khan 4-86, Noman Ali 2-75).