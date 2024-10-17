Thursday, October 17, 2024
Sajid satisfied with his performance, eyes early England collapse

Azhar Khan
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan expressed his satisfaction after his impactful performance on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England in Multan. Sajid’s four-wicket haul, including the prized scalp of Joe Root, helped Pakistan gain the upper hand late in the day. “Thank God, my performance was good today,” said Sajid during the post-match media talk. Reflecting on his recent exclusion from the Bangladesh series, he added: “I didn’t get a chance in the Bangladesh series, but now that I’ve been given this opportunity, I made sure to give my best.” One of Sajid’s standout moments was dismissing Root, one of England’s most formidable batsmen. “Root is a big star, and getting his wicket was a joyful moment for me,” he said, brimming with pride. Looking ahead, Sajid expressed optimism about Pakistan’s chances on Day 3. “We will try our best to get England out early tomorrow.” His late strikes have put England under pressure, and Sajid hopes to capitalize on that momentum. The spinner also shared insights into his preparation, noting that after featuring in only the final of the Champions Cup, he returned to domestic cricket to stay in form. He emphasized that consistent practice and maintaining fitness kept him ready for this opportunity.

 While pleased with his bowling, Sajid admitted to disappointment over a missed run-out chance earlier in the match, calling it an unusual lapse in his fielding standards. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to hard work and self-belief, which he credited for his success. “I’ve been playing cricket from a very young age, and I’ve always relied on my hard work and belief in myself,” the spinner concluded.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

