SALU extends online application deadline for general admission

SUKKUR - Director Admissions, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday announced that the online application deadline for general admission for academic year-2025 in all departments and institutes of SALU has been extended up to October 21. The last date of online application form for admissions was October 15 but a huge number of students have not paid the pre-entry test challans yet. In light of this, the online application deadline for general admission has been extended, announcement added.