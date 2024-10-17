Thursday, October 17, 2024
SALU extends online application deadline for general admission

STAFF REPORT
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  - Director Admissions, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Wednesday announced that the online application deadline for general admission for academic year-2025 in all departments and institutes of SALU has been extended up to October 21. The last date of online application form for admissions was October 15 but a huge number of students have not paid the pre-entry test challans yet. In light of this, the online application deadline for general admission has been extended, announcement added.

STAFF REPORT

