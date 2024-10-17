Thursday, October 17, 2024
SBP triumph over SNGPL to win President’s Cup One-Day Tournament

Staff Reporter
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) defeated defending champi­ons Sui Northern Gas Pipe­lines Limited (SNGPL) by seven wickets to claim the President’s Cup One-Day Tournament 2024-25 title at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. SBP chased down the modest tar­get of 166 in 43.4 overs, pow­ered by Imran Butt’s unbeaten 68 (133 balls). Earlier, SBP’s bowlers dominated, with Ka­shif Bhatti (3-28), Mohammad Abbas (3-41), and Sirajuddin (2-32) restricting SNGPL to 165 all out in 37.3 overs. Mir­za Tahir Baig (48) and Hasan Nawaz (40) were the only no­table contributors for SNGPL as their innings collapsed, los­ing their last eight wickets for just 40 runs. In response, Im­ran Butt anchored SBP’s chase alongside skipper Umar Amin, who scored 40 off 70 balls and finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 281 runs. Fawad Alam also con­tributed 28 as SBP reached the target with seven wickets in hand and 38 balls remaining.

Staff Reporter

