SBP triumph over SNGPL to win President’s Cup One-Day Tournament

LAHORE - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) defeated defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by seven wickets to claim the President’s Cup One-Day Tournament 2024-25 title at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. SBP chased down the modest target of 166 in 43.4 overs, powered by Imran Butt’s unbeaten 68 (133 balls). Earlier, SBP’s bowlers dominated, with Kashif Bhatti (3-28), Mohammad Abbas (3-41), and Sirajuddin (2-32) restricting SNGPL to 165 all out in 37.3 overs. Mirza Tahir Baig (48) and Hasan Nawaz (40) were the only notable contributors for SNGPL as their innings collapsed, losing their last eight wickets for just 40 runs. In response, Imran Butt anchored SBP’s chase alongside skipper Umar Amin, who scored 40 off 70 balls and finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 281 runs. Fawad Alam also contributed 28 as SBP reached the target with seven wickets in hand and 38 balls remaining.