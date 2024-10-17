SC orders transfer of dam funds to federal government's public account

The has issued a written order mandating the transfer of the and Mohmand Dams Funds to the federal government's public account.

The Court also ordered the closure of the account initially established by the Supreme Court for the collection of these funds.

In the order, the Court instructed the creation of a sub-account under the government's public account to manage the transfer and use of the funds. The federal government was urged to expedite the process and handle the management of markup. The Court clarified that the funds can be used for dam construction when needed.

This decision follows the federal government's request for the release of the dam funds. A four-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case, with Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman advocating for the transfer of funds to the federal government and WAPDA.