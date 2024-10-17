Thursday, October 17, 2024
SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif on successful SCO Summit

Web Desk
7:55 PM | October 17, 2024
Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for successfully organizing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting and its positive outcomes.

During a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, Zhang praised Pakistan’s contributions and leadership as Chair of the SCO Council.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the SCO's development priorities and assured continued cooperation with member states.

The prime minister also thanked Zhang Ming for his dedicated service as the outgoing Secretary-General and his support in organizing the summit.

