SCO summit renews pledge to peaceful coop, economic growth

Delegates agree to optimize region’s potential for green development, digital economy, trade, investment, poverty alleviation, healthcare, agriculture, industry, connectivity, energy, science & technology and climate change. Call for adopting principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, non-use of force. PM Shehbaz asks world community to ensure immediate ceasefire in Palestine; calls for regional connectivity to ensure economic growth.

ISLAMABAD - The SCO member states have reaffirmed their commitment to further develop mutual cooperation in different spheres, including security, trade, economy, investment and cultural and humanitarian ties to build a peaceful, safe, prosperous and ecologically clean planet Earth.

This was stated in the Joint Communiqué adopted at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government concluded here yesterday.

The event was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was attended by the leaders from the SCO member states including China’s Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Trade Minister of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Atabek, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Besides, Mongolia participated in the summit as an Observer State represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan as a Special Guest represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.

Among other dignitaries who attended the moot included SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of Executive Committee SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Ruslan Mirzayev, Chairman of the Board of SCO Business Council Atif Ikram Shaikh and Chairman of the Council of SCO Interbank Union Marat Yelibayev.

During the summit, the Heads of Delegations considered it important to pursue sustainable and inclusive economic growth by optimizing the region’s potential in areas such as green development, digital economy, trade, investment, poverty alleviation, healthcare, agriculture, industry, connectivity, energy, science and technology and climate change.

They stressed the importance of implementing the concept of cooperation in the development of the “New Economic Dialogue” among the SCO member states.

The SCO meeting emphasized that the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, and non-use of force or threat of use of force are the basis for the sustainable development of international relations.

They reaffirmed the commitment to the peaceful settlement of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultations.

The participants of the event considered it important to continue joint efforts to counter protectionist trade measures that are contrary to WTO rules and regulations, as well as to continue working on a transparent multilateral trading system.

Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan while reaffirming support for China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, noted the ongoing work on joint implementation of the project, including efforts to bridge the Eurasian Economic Union and OBOR.

The heads of delegations reaffirmed their desire to ensure stable economic and social development in the SCO region. They noted the importance of implementing the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 and the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of the SCO member states.

The communiqué noted that the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises is important to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.

The SCO meeting instructed the relevant Ministries and Departments of the Member States to intensify consultations on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank, the SCO Development Fund and the SCO Investment Fund.

The Heads of Delegations reaffirmed the commitment to cooperate on climate change and overcome its negative consequences through the exchange of experience and the study of best practices. They instructed the relevant ministries and departments to accelerate the establishment of the activities of the Special Working Group on Climate Change, including the adoption of the relevant Regulation.

The SCO meeting agreed to increasing cooperation in the prevention and treatment of infectious and non-infectious diseases.

They reaffirmed the need for action to strengthen global food security and improve nutrition and encourage efforts to develop cooperation in research on climate-resilient and nutritious cereal crops, including millet, rice, wheat, maize and other traditional crops.

The meeting stressed the need for deepening cooperation in the humanitarian field by introducing new formats of interaction in education, culture, tourism and sports. It emphasized to accelerate the establishment of the Association of SCO Sports Organizations and to hold the SCO Sports Games.

The heads of delegations noted the proposal to hold the “Silk Road” mini-football tournament for the SCO Member States Cup in Tehran this year.

The SCO leaders noted the role of the SCO Youth Council in strengthening cooperation between youth organizations and young leaders. They emphasized that people-to-people diplomacy contributes to strengthening mutual understanding and cultural and humanitarian ties within the SCO.

Furthermore, decisions were made on a number of issues related to the financial and organizational activities of the SCO Permanent Bodies, taking into account the accession of the Republic of Belarus to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In his address, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the leaders of the SCO countries that the international community should fulfil its responsibility of ensuring an unconditional and immediate ceasefire leading to the establishment of an independent state of Palestine.

“Let me say that we cannot ignore the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The international community bears the responsibility of ensuring an immediate and unconditional ceasefire leading to the establishment of State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al Quds as its capital,” the prime minister said in his concluding remarks.

He called for investing in the region’s collective capacity for connectivity to ensure economic growth of the regional states.

He said that the SCO meeting highlighted the commitment of the member states for a better and sustainable future for the next generations.

He congratulated Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on assuming the chairmanship of the Council and announced that the next CHG meeting would be held in Russia next year.

The prime minister also assured the Russian prime minister of Pakistan’s fullest support and reiterated unwavering commitment to SCO goals and objectives.

He urged the member states to prioritise the collaboration over the political differences and collaborate to address the shared challenges and work hand-in-hand to ensure that SCO remained the beacon of stability and development for the mutual benefit for the people in the region.

At the conclusion of the summit, the heads of governments of member states signed the documents of joint declaration of the meeting, which include the joint communique of the meeting and other decisions related to furthering the economic and trade cooperation as well as decisions on ensuring the efficient working of permanent bodies of SCO.

After the summit, Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality accorded to him during his participation in CHG-SCO meeting in Islamabad.

The Indian minister, on his X handle, prior to his departure posted “Departing from Islamabad. Thank PM (@CMShehbaz), DPM & FM (@MIshaqDar50) and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality and courtesies.”

JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE

Soon after the summit, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming, at a joint press conference along with Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, here, commended Pakistan for making excellent arrangements for a high quality meeting of the SCO heads of government.

He said Pakistan also made significant contributions to the success of the moot.

Zhang Ming mentioned that the SCO meeting focused on practical cooperation amongst the member states. He said in-depth discussions were held on prospects of cooperation in different areas such as trade, investment, transport, energy and agriculture.

The Secretary General said the Concept of Cooperation on the development of a new economic dialogue among the SCO member states was adopted at the meeting. He said it is aimed at enhancing trade and economic cooperation.

In his remarks on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar pointed out that the joint communique adopted by the SCO meeting is a comprehensive document covering a wide array of cooperation in diverse areas.

Ishaq Dar said the meeting was conducted in the traditional atmosphere of the SCO, characterized by goodwill, understanding, cooperation, collaboration, mutual respect and benefit. He emphasized that it renewed the resolve of the SCO leadership to work together with the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation, enabling them to overcome challenges and create hope for a better and more sustainable future.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it was an honour for Pakistan to host the SCO heads of government meeting, expressing the confidence that the visiting delegates will take with them good memories of their stay in Pakistan.

PM SHEHBAZ MEETING WITH RUSSIA MIKHAIL MISHUSTIN

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting where they agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

During a cordial and substantive meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on the margins of the 23rd SCO CHG meeting, both prime ministers discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening political, economic, and defense ties with the Russian Federation.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He also thanked Russia for supporting Pakistan’s BRICS membership bid, marking a step toward deeper collaboration on the global stage.