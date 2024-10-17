Senate passes resolution congratulating govt on successful SCO meeting, approves key bills

The Senate passed a resolution on Thursday, lauding the government for the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) meeting in Islamabad.

The resolution, presented by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, highlighted the positive impact of the event on Pakistan's geo-economic standing and its role in promoting regional connectivity, investment, and security goals.

Additionally, the Senate approved the Deposit Protection Corporation Amendment Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening the country's financial system, and passed a bill to establish Special Courts for Overseas Pakistanis' Property, introduced by Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

The National Forensics Agency Bill, 2024, was also tabled for further review by the standing committee.