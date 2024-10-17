Thursday, October 17, 2024
Shahzeb grabs gold at Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship

Staff Reporter
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s Shahzeb Khan de­livered a stellar performance to secure the gold medal in the -54 kg weight category at the Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwon­do Championship, defeating Calamba of the Philippines in a gripping final. Despite a slow start in the first round, where Calamba led with 11 points to Shahzeb’s 6, the Pakistani fighter made an impressive comeback. Shahzeb dominat­ed the second round with a 10-3 score and sealed his vic­tory with a flawless 18-0 win in the third round, marking Pakistan’s first gold medal of the tournament. Earlier in the semi-final, Shahzeb earned his place in the final by defeating Indonesia’s Hidayat Tomaka­ka with scores of 12-14, 16- 14, and a commanding 22-0 in the final round. In the +87 kg weight category, Kazakh­stan’s Kablan claimed the gold by defeating Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed, with scores of 5-1 and 4-4, leaving Hamza to settle for the silver medal. Pakistan Olympic Association Presi­dent Syed Abid Qadri, Secre­tary General Khalid Mahmood, Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, and Pakistan Taekwondo Fed­eration President Col. Was­eem Janjua, along with CEO Omar Saeed, extended their congratulations to Shahzeb for his gold medal achieve­ment and Hamza Saeed for his silver medal victory.

Staff Reporter

