Shahzeb grabs gold at Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Shahzeb Khan delivered a stellar performance to secure the gold medal in the -54 kg weight category at the Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship, defeating Calamba of the Philippines in a gripping final. Despite a slow start in the first round, where Calamba led with 11 points to Shahzeb’s 6, the Pakistani fighter made an impressive comeback. Shahzeb dominated the second round with a 10-3 score and sealed his victory with a flawless 18-0 win in the third round, marking Pakistan’s first gold medal of the tournament. Earlier in the semi-final, Shahzeb earned his place in the final by defeating Indonesia’s Hidayat Tomakaka with scores of 12-14, 16- 14, and a commanding 22-0 in the final round. In the +87 kg weight category, Kazakhstan’s Kablan claimed the gold by defeating Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed, with scores of 5-1 and 4-4, leaving Hamza to settle for the silver medal. Pakistan Olympic Association President Syed Abid Qadri, Secretary General Khalid Mahmood, Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col. Waseem Janjua, along with CEO Omar Saeed, extended their congratulations to Shahzeb for his gold medal achievement and Hamza Saeed for his silver medal victory.