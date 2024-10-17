Sindh CM forms task force, orders removal of encroachments from Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has formed a and once again directed the removal of encroachments and illegal parking from the city. Media reports indicated that relevant authorities seemingly ignored previous directives given by the chief minister three months ago to all municipal and city departments to address encroachments. On July 12, Murad Ali Shah had instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Town Municipal Corporation, and city administration, with police assistance, to remove encroachments from public spaces, noting that they had severely affected footpaths, green belts, walkways, and streets, leading to significant traffic issues. However, no authority was willing to tackle the problem. While chairing another meeting to discuss the deteriorating infrastructure in Karachi, the chief minister announced the formation of a under Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani. He set a deadline for removing encroachments from 10 to 15 major roads in the city. Murad Ali Shah emphasised that ongoing development projects, damaged roads, drainage issues, illegal parking, and rapidly increasing encroachments are causing severe traffic congestion in the city.