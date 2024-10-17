Thursday, October 17, 2024
Sindh govt introduces new grading system for matric, inter students

NEWS WIRE
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh government has announced a new grading system for matric and inter students, replacing the traditional numbering system with grades. The system, which will be implemented starting from 2025, aims to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of students’ performance. Under the new system, formulated by the Inter-Board Coordination Committee (IBCC), students will be awarded grades based on their scores, ranging from ‘Exceptional’ for 95 percent and above to ‘Unsatisfactory’ for 40 percent and below. The policy has abolished the first, second, and third positions, and will instead focus on providing a more nuanced assessment of students’ abilities.

