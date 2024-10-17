Breakthrough

In politics, “no” often means “maybe”. Just weeks after vehemently rejecting the government’s proposed constitutional package, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman appears to have had a change of heart. Emerging triumphant from a meeting with PPP leaders at Bilawal House, and on the way to Jati Umra, it now seems the final obstacle between the government and the passage of the constitutional package has been removed.

For many political observers, this turn of events comes as no surprise. Even when Maulana Fazlur Rahman initially opposed the package, speculation arose that it might simply be a tactical move to secure more favourable terms or amendments. It seems, after negotiations with government parties, he has achieved what he sought. What exactly this entails remains unclear. As before, the full details of the constitutional package have not been disclosed. While the public has a general sense of the government’s intentions, the precise scope and impact of the package will only be known once the draft is made public. This time, however, the government appears to have learned from its previous missteps.

Instead of presenting the draft to the public or parliament first and then attempting to build consensus, the government is now securing support behind the scenes, ensuring it has the necessary backing before introducing the package to parliament. While this approach has left both the public and opposition parties in a state of uncertainty, it is hoped that the government will be more transparent about the package’s contents before its formal presentation, addressing concerns about secrecy and potential misuse of power.

The government seems determined to push the constitutional package through parliament, aiming to assert the supremacy of the legislature over the judiciary. And with recent developments, it appears that momentum may now be on their side.