Stage actress injured in firing

FAISALABAD - Three armed men shot at and injured a stage actress in the area of Jhang Bazaar po­lice. Police have booked two nominated and one unknown accused in the case. Police sources said here on Wednes­day that three persons -- Amir ‘De-great’, Bao Anjum and one unknown person opened fire on stage actress Faiza Saleem on Rajbah Road when she was returning to her residence af­ter performing stage drama on Tuesday night. Consequently, a bullet fired by the accused hit the leg of the actress. She was rushed to hospital. Police have collected forensic evi­dence and registered a case.