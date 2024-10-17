Thursday, October 17, 2024
Stage actress injured in firing

NEWS WIRE
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Three armed men shot at and injured a stage actress in the area of Jhang Bazaar po­lice. Police have booked two nominated and one unknown accused in the case. Police sources said here on Wednes­day that three persons -- Amir ‘De-great’, Bao Anjum and one unknown person opened fire on stage actress Faiza Saleem on Rajbah Road when she was returning to her residence af­ter performing stage drama on Tuesday night. Consequently, a bullet fired by the accused hit the leg of the actress. She was rushed to hospital. Police have collected forensic evi­dence and registered a case.

