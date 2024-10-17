State of Education in Sindh

Recently, I reviewed a Class VIII social studies textbook used in Sindh and was appalled by how outdated and irrelevant our educational materials are compared to the rest of the world. Schools adopt these textbooks without scrutiny, and there is no accountability. The first chapter, about the universe, omits basic concepts like black holes, asteroids, and meteors—topics found in elementary textbooks globally. A chapter on Pakistan’s industrial sector uses outdated statistics from 1998, including a population figure of 150 million, which is grossly inaccurate.

This is especially alarming given the Sindh government’s recent initiative to launch book banks in public schools, requiring students to return used textbooks containing worksheets. This approach defies logic and underscores the need for serious reform in Sindh’s education sector. Accountability must be enforced at all levels, and we must eliminate outdated mindsets to bring our education system in line with global standards.

TANVEER AYAZ MORIO,

Larkana.