Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Top chess player Kirill Shevchenko disqualified for allegedly using mobile device during contests

Top chess player Kirill Shevchenko disqualified for allegedly using mobile device during contests
Anadolu
4:00 PM | October 17, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Kirill Shevchenko, a chess grandmaster representing Romania, has been expelled from a competition in Spain for allegedly using a mobile phone during the contests.


In a statement, Spanish chess body FEDA said Monday that the world no. 69 was reported to have used "mobile devices during the playing of his matches" to be disqualified while he was competing at the Spanish Team Championship in the country's Melilla enclave.

"FEDA maintains its firm commitment against cheating in chess, acting in the strongest possible way in any case which is detected. We profoundly regret that these events have occurred … We also wish to state that, in any case, this individual behavior has nothing to do with the impeccable performance of his Club and the rest of his team members," it added.

His club, Silla - Integrant Col·lectius, said on Facebook that it ended their sporting relationship with 22-year-old Shevchenko over the cheating allegations.

Chess.com has reported that during the opening rounds of the tournament in Spain, Shevchenko was absent from the board for long periods, with his behavior arousing suspicion.

LHC summons IG Punjab, Advocate General over incidents in educational institutions

A chief arbiter, Oscar Bruno de Prado Rodriguez, said a mobile phone with a handwritten note was found in a toilet cubicle, which read "Don't touch! This telephone has been left so the owner can answer it at night!"

Arbiters reported similarities in the script and ink on the note with the writing on Shevchenko's scoresheets, with the match official subsequently asking for an investigation.

"Such serious allegations (against Shevchenko) must necessarily be backed up by solid evidence," the Romanian Chess Federation said, adding that they had "zero tolerance for violations of fair-play rules," as they waited for details to emerge on this case.

Ukraine-born Shevchenko switched to represent Romania in 2023. He earned his chess grandmaster title in 2017, when he was 14.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024