Tribal elders demand reopening of Pak-Afghan border

Wana - In a series of constructive meetings held in Wana, South Waziristan, tribal elders and representatives of the business community voiced their concerns over the prolonged closure of the Pak-Afghan border at the Angoor Adda gate.

The tribal leaders emphasized the importance of reopening the border to restore economic activity in the region. They noted that they have consistently advocated for reopening the Angoor Adda gate across various platforms and are planning joint gatherings to further press their demand. The closure of the border, now in its 11th month, has devastated the local economy, leading to widespread unemployment and poverty. Many businesses have shut down, and investors have been forced to relocate their capital to other cities.

The elders explained that the shutdown particularly affected local shopkeepers, fuel pump owners, warehouse operators, and hotel owners, all of whom have been forced to close their businesses. Thousands of young people have lost their jobs as a result.

The Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, whose primary source of income is linked to cross-border trade at Angoor Adda, is facing severe financial difficulties. Expressing their frustration, the Ahmadzai Wazir elders pointed out that despite their tribe making significant sacrifices for the country’s security and stability, particularly during the war on terror, they have received no relief at the border. They stressed that the tribe has stood side by side with security forces during difficult times, yet they feel neglected by the government.

The tribal leaders urged the administration to take immediate action, considering the dire circumstances faced by the people of Wana, and to prioritize reopening the Pak-Afghan border to resume trade activities and uplift the local economy.