White Cane Day marked

Kohat - A formal function was held at Nishtar Special Education Center KDA on Wednesday in connection with World White Cane Day. The event was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and attended by district officer Social Welfare Amjad Afridi, the Principal of Nishtar Special Education Center Kohat, and individuals with disabilities.

The objective of celebrating White Cane Day is to raise awareness about the rights of disabled individuals and mobilize stakeholders to work together for their welfare. In his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the white cane is not merely a walking stick for the blind but a symbol of their identity and dignity.

He assured the visually impaired community of the district administration’s support in addressing their challenges.

During the event, he distributed white canes and gifts to individuals with disabilities. It was pledged that blind individuals should be treated with respect and cooperation, recognizing them as valued members of society rather than objects of pity.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, and relevant staff, visited Togh Mangara Safari Park and the Kohat Tunnel Joint Check Post to enhance smuggling prevention measures. He directed improvements to the Safari Park and the immediate renovation of the existing rest house, aiming to develop the park into a tourist attraction. Furthermore, he issued necessary directives regarding the prevention of food item smuggling and monitoring illegal and unregistered vehicle movements.