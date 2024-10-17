Woman involved in kidnapping people after luring them into marriage trap arrested

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a woman involved in kidnapping people after luring them into a marriage trap in Sindh’s Katcha area.

According to SSP AVCC, Aneel Haider, a woman named Tania Rano, wife of gang member Badeel Shar, has been arrested for her involvement in a kidnapping ring. The suspect worked alongside dacoits, luring citizens into marriage traps.

Haider further said Tania’s role was to lure victims and bring them to the gang’s base in Kashmore and Ghotki after communicating with them via video calls to convince them to meet her with promises of marriage. Tania was provided with a SIM card by the gang through a courier service when she arrived in Karachi, and she facilitated their operations, said Aneel Haider.

Moreover, the SSP AVCC said initially working for one gang, another group of dacoits approached her, offering her a share if she assisted them as well. The suspect had contacts with people across Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the time of her arrest, Tania had already trapped a man from Lahore, but the police were able to rescue him before he fell into the dacoits’ hands, according to SSP AVCC.