World Tennis League announces new partnership ahead of third season

The (WTL) is excited to announce its latest partnership with XRT, the premium British performance and sportswear brand, as it gears up for its much-anticipated . This collaboration promises to bring together cutting-edge athletic performance and innovative sports fashion, enhancing the overall experience for both players and fans.

Scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024, the WTL Season 3 is set to feature a star-studded lineup. Tennis greats like Iga Swiatek (Women’s World No. 1), Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 5), Daniil Medvedev (Men’s World No. 5), Andrey Rublev (Men’s World No. 7), and Taylor Fritz (Men’s World No. 6) are expected to light up the courts with their thrilling performances and competitive spirit.

The partnership with XRT marks a significant milestone for both the league and the brand, combining top-tier tennis with high-performance sportswear. The collaboration will ensure that players not only perform at their best but also look stylish, both on and off the court.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the , a competition that shares our passion for excellence and innovation,” said Bilal Valli of XRT. “With this partnership, we aim to elevate performance standards for the players while enhancing the fan experience. Attendees can look forward to exclusive XRT merchandise and exciting activations throughout the event.”

This season promises to be bigger and more spectacular than ever, blending world-class tennis action with top-notch entertainment. With XRT on board, the league’s prestige continues to grow, setting new standards for sports events globally. Fans attending the concerts can also enhance their WTL experience by purchasing discounted tennis tickets for the day's matches. Tickets are available now at etihadarena.ae.