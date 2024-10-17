Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

World Tennis League announces new partnership ahead of third season

World Tennis League announces new partnership ahead of third season
Web Sports Desk
8:12 PM | October 17, 2024
Sports

The World Tennis League (WTL) is excited to announce its latest partnership with XRT, the premium British performance and sportswear brand, as it gears up for its much-anticipated third season. This collaboration promises to bring together cutting-edge athletic performance and innovative sports fashion, enhancing the overall experience for both players and fans.

Scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024, the WTL Season 3 is set to feature a star-studded lineup. Tennis greats like Iga Swiatek (Women’s World No. 1), Elena Rybakina (Women’s World No. 5), Daniil Medvedev (Men’s World No. 5), Andrey Rublev (Men’s World No. 7), and Taylor Fritz (Men’s World No. 6) are expected to light up the courts with their thrilling performances and competitive spirit.

Defending champions New York Strikers eye back-to-back titles in Abu Dhabi T10 2024

The partnership with XRT marks a significant milestone for both the league and the brand, combining top-tier tennis with high-performance sportswear. The collaboration will ensure that players not only perform at their best but also look stylish, both on and off the court.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the World Tennis League, a competition that shares our passion for excellence and innovation,” said Bilal Valli of XRT. “With this partnership, we aim to elevate performance standards for the players while enhancing the fan experience. Attendees can look forward to exclusive XRT merchandise and exciting activations throughout the event.”

This season promises to be bigger and more spectacular than ever, blending world-class tennis action with top-notch entertainment. With XRT on board, the league’s prestige continues to grow, setting new standards for sports events globally. Fans attending the concerts can also enhance their WTL experience by purchasing discounted tennis tickets for the day's matches. Tickets are available now at etihadarena.ae.

Punjab imposes section 144, closes colleges, universities tomorrow

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024