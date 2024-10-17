Zarat Colony’s Fight for Clean Water

The residents of Zarat Colony are grappling with a severe water crisis due to contamination of their water supply. The water is mixed with sewage, making it undrinkable and unfit for household use. This crisis has been ongoing for six months, and the authorities’ inaction has only deepened the residents’ frustration and desperation.

To make matters worse, the colony has no access to a well or any other reliable source of clean water. The residents are forced to rely on the irrigation department for their daily water needs, requiring them to visit the department every day—a time-consuming and exhausting process.

The lack of clean drinking water has serious health implications, putting the community at risk of water-borne diseases. The situation in Zarat Colony is critical, and an immediate solution is essential. The residents are struggling to access basic necessities, and the absence of clean drinking water is taking a toll on their health and well-being. It is the government’s responsibility to provide essential services, including access to clean drinking water. Authorities must act urgently to address this crisis, ensuring that the residents of Zarat Colony receive safe, clean water.

The residents demand immediate action: the provision of clean drinking water, the installation of water purification systems, regular maintenance and monitoring of the water supply, and accountability from officials for the delay in resolving this issue.

If this problem is not addressed swiftly, the consequences will be dire. The health and well-being of the residents will continue to deteriorate, and the community will remain vulnerable to disease. Additionally, government inaction will erode trust in the authorities, potentially leading to social and political unrest.

HAMMAL ZAHID,

Balochistan.